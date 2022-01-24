O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $974,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.80 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

