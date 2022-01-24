O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,579,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378,688 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $79,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 210.0% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in O-I Glass by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 324,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 24.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 298,007 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

OI opened at $13.26 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

