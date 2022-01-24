O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 845 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

MMSI opened at $55.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

