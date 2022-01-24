O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter worth about $234,000.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $184.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

