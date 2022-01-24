O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $114.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.11. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

