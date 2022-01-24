O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $61.45 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

