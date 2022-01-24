O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,182,872.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,592 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,765 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

