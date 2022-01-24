O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,276 Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE:CEA opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.30. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

