O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Computer Task Group worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

