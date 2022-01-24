O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $154,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $35.97 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

