Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Oak Street Health makes up about 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Oak Street Health worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $161,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.