Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Down 0.5%

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 910 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.55). Approximately 18,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 24,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 929.47.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

