Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Head to Head Survey

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.19% 1.15% Red River Bancshares 30.84% 10.91% 1.12%

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.49 $10.26 million $2.95 10.18 Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.82 $28.15 million $4.34 12.15

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

