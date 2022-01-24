Oikos Achieves Market Capitalization of $621,858.06 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 15% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $621,858.06 and approximately $4,715.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.23 or 0.06621330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,869.84 or 0.99908902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

