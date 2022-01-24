Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

