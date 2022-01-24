Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.81. 16,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,130,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

