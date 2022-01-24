OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of OneMain worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 11,183.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in OneMain by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in OneMain by 7,540.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 486,977 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF opened at $50.92 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

