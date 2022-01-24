OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Shares of OMF opened at $50.92 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

