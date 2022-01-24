ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

