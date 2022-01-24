OpenDAO Price Reaches $0.0000 (SOS)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $156.92 million and approximately $19.97 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 47% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

