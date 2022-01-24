Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.07. 6,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,493. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.