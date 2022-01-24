Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $39.35 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.47.

NFLX traded down $40.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $357.41. 276,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,359,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.14. The company has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

