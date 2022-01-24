Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $50.87 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 654,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,631,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

