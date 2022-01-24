Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $54,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.