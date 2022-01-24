Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,720 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.66. 248,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,259,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

