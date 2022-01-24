Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,956 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,269. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $233.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

