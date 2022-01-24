Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $44.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $431.37. The stock had a trading volume of 548,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

