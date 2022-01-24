Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.21. 124,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.