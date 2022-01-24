Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

