Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.87.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $133.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after buying an additional 227,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.