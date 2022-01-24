Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

