Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jonestrading

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.