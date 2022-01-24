Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,213,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.86% of Owens & Minor worth $350,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

OMI stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

