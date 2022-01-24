Oxen Price Reaches $0.46 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $223,796.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,290.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.53 or 0.06624371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00300821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.55 or 0.00806505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00411801 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00262841 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,847,939 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

