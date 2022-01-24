Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 2,389 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 509,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3,297.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 161,118 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475,045. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

