Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $13.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,564. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.