Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 88,536 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.