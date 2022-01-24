Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $933,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,421. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

