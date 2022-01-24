Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,902 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 343.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 68,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.37. The stock had a trading volume of 381,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,943. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

