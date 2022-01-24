Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,184 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.91. 295,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

