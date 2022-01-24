Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 127 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $440.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.92. 557,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,010,945. The firm has a market cap of $823.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.98. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,940 shares of company stock worth $144,150,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

