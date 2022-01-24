Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 2,166 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $277,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,393. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

