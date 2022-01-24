P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) vs. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Financial Contrast

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.78 $199.71 million $2.21 19.06

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Volatility and Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for P10 and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 3 0 0 1.75

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than P10.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.93% 10.37% 1.58%

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats P10 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

