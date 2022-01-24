PAC Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $300,006.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.82 million and $300,006.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007180 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012197 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,037,055,812 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

