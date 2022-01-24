Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.45% of Pacira BioSciences worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

PCRX opened at $63.43 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

