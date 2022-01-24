PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Raised to $62.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

