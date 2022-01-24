Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $44.54 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Specifically, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Notaras acquired 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $149,701.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Palomar by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

