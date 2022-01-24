Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.73.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

