Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 248.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 121,120 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Safe Bulkers worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 82,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $399.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

