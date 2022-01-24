Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,965 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 20,175.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,240,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,017,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,123,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $46.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.