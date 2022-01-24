Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,882 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Gritstone bio worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 319,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 794,984 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.01. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

